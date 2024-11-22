Money Minute: Spare change

If you need a little extra cash for the holidays or you want to beef up your emergency fund, the money could be right at your fingertips.

Go to your closet and pull out all of the change you’ve been keeping. Take it to your bank and find out what you can do with it.

“You can put it in our machine and then take it to the counter and they will give you cash,” said Theresa Peterson, Blaze Credit Union branch manager.

If it’s your credit union or bank, you may not have to pay any fee at all to have the machine count the change.

You may have to call around and see if where you go has a counting machine and you’ll want to find out if they charge a fee for it. Then you can use that money for a little Christmas cash or, better yet, put it in your emergency savings fund.