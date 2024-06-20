Money Minute: Snowballing Debt

To save money, you have to want to save money.

Let’s say you want to pay off debt. Here’s a method you can use to pay off multiple debts fast called snowballing.

Say you have $100 extra a month to pay off debt. Start with your smallest debt — maybe it’s $5,000 on a credit card with a minimum monthly payment of $125. You pay that plus the $100.

Now, your extra $100 dollars a month has grown to $225. Maybe your car payment is $625 a month.

Now add that extra $225 a month.

This method is a way to focus your extra dollars.

Start with the smallest debt and move to the next and see how quickly you’ll pay off debt with this money minute.