Money Minute: Securing your debit card

If you’ve ever lost a debit card, your first thought might be that it’s linked to your checking account and every penny in there.

In today’s Money Minute, here’s something to think about if you use your debit card all the time.

If you want to use it for online purchases or passing money electronically between friends, set up an account just for these purchases.

Jay Whitcomb with Star Bank told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that setting up a separate account with a smaller balance can protect you.

“If it’s attached to your primary account, the debit card can access whatever funds are in the account,” said Whitcomb.

Debit cards do offer protection if theft is reported within two business days. If it’s reported between two to 60 days, your liability is $500. If you report it past 60 days, you may be out all that money taken until you report it, according to the Federal Reserve government.

Your bank can help you set this up and then you can really protect the cash you have in your accounts.

“Makes it easier to track, makes it easier to go back if there is a problem and can limit your financial exposure,” said Whitcomb.

You’ll want to check with your bank to see what your options are to protect your financial accounts.