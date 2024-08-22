Money Minute: Saving money at the fair

If you’re heading to the Minnesota State Fair, you’re going to spend some money.

But there are a couple of ways you can save big.

The fair is fantastic family fun, and the first way to save big is to ride your bike to the fairgrounds and stash it for free in one of three lots. You can also take the bus from many metro areas for $5 to $6 round trip.

Another option is to pick up the Blue Ribbon Bargain Book, which has hundreds of ways to save and is available to purchase for $5 from Minnesota State Fair Foundation carts.

Visit the fair on a discount day and save a few bucks to get in the gate. There’s Seniors Day, Military Appreciation Day, Kids Day and Mighty Midway and Kidway discount days.

This is a simple one — bring your own water bottle and fill it up at one of the water stations in the fairgrounds.

On the final day, check out the fair’s website or pick up the last chance flier for any last day deals.

Finally, set your spending amount in cash and spend no more than you take with you.