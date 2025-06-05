Money Minute: Mower rebates

Now that it’s June, that means you’ll need to get the mower out, and maybe your old one is worn out.

Xcel Energy has some ways to save on a new one through rebates.

Go to Xcel’s website and look up rebates on outdoor equipment; here you will find the rebates abound.

The catch is that they are all electric mowers.

A push mower can get up to $75, a riding mower up to $200, a trimmer up to $30 and blowers up to $30.

You have to fill out the rebate and send it in, which can take up to eight weeks.