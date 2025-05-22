Money Minute: Mortgage rates

If you are on the fence about buying a new home, you may consider it now, as the mortgage rate is lower than it was a year ago, at 6.76%.

“I don’t think rates are going to move any higher; that’s my own personal thought,” said financial expert Pete Eckerline.

He says that buying a home may be OK right now because rates seem to be holding steady.

The reality of the rate is the new normal, not the two- and three-percentage rates that we saw a few years ago.

Eckerline adds that the adjustable-rate mortgage is one that you’d really need to study because, as the market fluctuates, so will your house payment.