Money Minute: Jumping into stocks

So, you want to get into the stock market with cash beyond your 401(k)? Here are two options you’ll want to consider.

One way is an active fund.

“Active management is where you have a manager that runs a fund and tries to outperform their benchmark,” said Pete Eckerline, a wealth manager.

Active managers try to soften market rolls and can cost as much as 1%.

The other option is called a passive fund.

“Passive is where you buy the index itself, whether it be the S&P 500, the Dow Jones,” Eckerline said.

When you’re in a passive account, there’s little control.

“Keep in mind, they go up and down with the market, the index is always going to follow the index, whatever respective index it is,” Eckerline added.

A Schwab fund is a lot cheaper.

“The Schwab S&P 500 index fund has a .02% management fee, which means they charge $2 for every $10,000 that’s in the fund,” said Eckerline.

No matter the decision, talk to experts and get the answer that fits you and your lifestyle best.