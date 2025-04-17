Money Minute: Grocery bill

One of the biggest complaints you may have in your budget right now is the cost of groceries.

“Groceries seem to be the biggest thing on people’s minds,” said Shannon Doyle with LSS Financial Counseling.

She says that you should look carefully at what you buy.

“Focus on what you can control,” Doyle said.

Maybe there are things that can reduce your use, like washable kitchen towels instead of paper towels. You can also reuse other things, like washable to-go bowls, and recycle others, like plastic containers that can be washed and used again.

When you shop, set a budget, use your list and add up the cost in the cart as you go. Before you go, take inventory in the cabinets, refrigerator and freezer and ask yourself if you have anything available you can use.

Even though this won’t make you rich, you will save a few dollars every time you shop.