Money Minute: Getting paid through certificates of deposit
It seems like everything costs more these days — but there’s something you can do right now that will pay you if you’re patient.
5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Paul Folger found that certificates of deposit, or CDs, are paying more right now than they have in years.
A CD basically lets the bank use your money for a term, say a year, and then pays you for the use of that money through interest.
