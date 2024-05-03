Money Minute: Getting paid through certificates of deposit

Money Minute: Certificate of deposit

It seems like everything costs more these days — but there’s something you can do right now that will pay you if you’re patient.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Paul Folger found that certificates of deposit, or CDs, are paying more right now than they have in years.

A CD basically lets the bank use your money for a term, say a year, and then pays you for the use of that money through interest.

