Money Minute: Garage sales

Springtime is here, and in Minnesota, that means it’s garage sale season.

Before, you had to drive around to find all of the garage sales.

“Well, to make it easier for people to find a lot of garage sales in one area, we compiled a citywide garage sale list for Minnesota, and so it’s all the citywide, townwide, neighborhoodwide sales all across Minnesota all in one big list,” said Chrysa Duran with Thrifty Minnesota.

Duran said she has been doing this for 15 years.

“It started kind of small with just a few cities and towns, but then over the years, we’ve had more people sending us information [on] email, Facebook, saying ‘Please get our city’s sale on the list,’ and now it’s grown a lot,” said Duran. “Right now, we have over 100 on the list, and it’ll probably get close to 200 by the end of the summer.”