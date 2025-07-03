Money Minute: Fourth of July food deals

The July 4th weekend is upon us, and if you are headed out to pick up food for the cookout, here are the best deals.

First up, Hyvee has an eight-count of 85/15 fresh ground beef patties for $14, and it comes with free Oscar Mayer meat, cheese or turkey hot dogs.

Next up, Jerry’s has six ears of fresh sweet corn for $3 or seedless watermelons for $4.99 a piece.

Lunds and Byerlys has a soda pop special, where you can buy three 12-ounce 12-packs of Coca-Cola or Pepsi and get two free. That’s 60 cans of soda.

Walmart’s Fourth of July savings has a cookout for eight special that costs $45.94, which is under $6 per person. This comes with Great Value brand burgers, Oscar Mayer hot dogs, buns, the fixings, ears of corn, chips, baked beans, pop and ice cream.

