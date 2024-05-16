Money Minute: Financial fitness in military households

A recent poll showed that many of the men and women protecting our country are finding themselves in a financial jam.

According to the data, a higher percentage of service members are missing credit card payments, transferring balances from card to card and finding side hustles than civilians.

Experts say there are many nonprofit counseling services available to help but urge anyone seeking help to do their homework and avoid paying big fees for that assistance. Relief organizations within the military are a good place to start for service members. Click here for more information.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Paul Folger has more information in the video above.