Money Minute: AC rebates

The heat is on for the summer, and that means it’s time to make sure you are ready to keep the air cool in your house.

If you find yourself needing a new air conditioner, there are plenty of rebates available.

On Xcel Energy’s website, click on residential customers, then heating and cooling solutions and look for the rebate summary sheet.

You’ll see the list with rebates ranging from hundreds to thousands of dollars.

Xcel can help you find an installer and help you work through the rebates available because summer energy costs can be high.

If you are wondering how to make the entire house more efficient, you can pay Xcel to come and rate your home.