Monday marks 9th anniversary of Prince’s death

Monday marks nine years since the Minnesota musical icon Prince was found dead at his Paisley Park home.

Prince died on April 21, 2016, of an accidental fentanyl overdose. His unexpected death at age 57 caused a worldwide outpouring mourning his life and celebrating the significant imprint he made on the music world.

Paisley Park, his home and studio, has since been turned into a museum offering paid tours.

To commemorate his passing this year, they are holding two events called “A Day 2 Reflect” and “A Night 2 Remember.” From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the NPG Music Club part of Paisley Park is open to the public for people to come and make origami doves with a personal message. All the crafting materials are provided, and the doves will be hung as an art installation in the NPG Cafe.

At 4:21 p.m., there will be a special candle lighting in the NPG Music Club that will also be livestreamed.

Later at night, there is a special concert screening of Prince’s “Welcome 2 America 2011: Live from Greensboro, N.C.”

That event is ticketed and has already sold out. It includes a “free flowing walkthrough tour and time to reflect” at Paisley Park.

In June, Paisley Park is hosting its annual three-day Prince celebration, which includes events in downtown Minneapolis in addition to at the museum.

