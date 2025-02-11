Mobile home complete loss in Corcoran fire

Fire destroyed a mobile home in Corcoran early Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported around 5 a.m. near the 7800 block of Maple Hill Road.

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer captured images of the fire as crews worked to extinguish the flames.

Corcoran police say they responded to the scene and found visible smoke and flames. Everyone had gotten out of the home safely.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene to help put out the flames.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Rogers Fire Department and the Hennepin County Fire Investigative Team.