MN GOP says it will continue its effort to recall DFL-ers who were boycotting

Despite a power-sharing agreement being reached in the Minnesota House, the Republican Party of Minnesota said it will continue its effort to recall the DFL-ers who were boycotting.

In a news release, MN GOP said that over 7,000 Minnesotans had signed recall petitions since they announced the initiative.

The GOP says they anticipate filing the petitions by next Monday. The Supreme Court would then need to decide if there are grounds for a recall.

The full news release can be viewed below:

