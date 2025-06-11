Mistrial declared for man accused of killing baby in 2023

A Morrison County judge has declared a mistrial in the case of a man accused of killing a 14-month-old girl in 2023.

Erik Blanco, 42, was charged in September 2023 with two counts of second-degree murder. Court records show a mistrial was declared on June 9.

As previously reported, Riverlynn VanNorman’s mother called 911 on July 6 and told officers that the 14-month-old wasn’t breathing. Riverlynn was brought to the hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office determined that she died of head and neck injuries that were consistent with homicidal violence.

Riverlynn and her mother had been temporarily staying with Blanco. He had been caring for the 14-month-old while her mother was away from the home, police said.