Missing University of Minnesota student found dead, officials say

A University of Minnesota student who was reported missing Monday afternoon was later found dead, officials said.

According to the University of Minnesota Police Department, officers first received a report of a missing student around 3:30 p.m. Monday. She was last seen near Delaware Street Southeast and East River Parkway.

While searching the area, police found the missing student’s body near the Mississippi River, UMPD said.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the student’s name at a later time.

The incident remains under investigation.