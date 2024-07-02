Missing teenager believed to be in Danbury and Siren WI areas

Authorities are searching for a Pine City teenager who has been missing since June 16.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Affairs (BCA) said 15-year-old Destiny Rae Matrious was reported missing on June 16 to the Pine County Sheriff’s Office. According to the BCA Matrious had unknowingly left her family’s residence overnight and hadn’t returned.

Investigators have discovered that she may be in the Danbury and Siren, Wisconsin areas.

Matrious is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 180 Ibs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pine County Sheriff’s Office.