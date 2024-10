The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old.

Tivona Danielle Cardenas was last seen in late September in north Minneapolis.

She is 5’2″ and weighs 108 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen Tivona or have information on her whereabouts, you can call the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office at 763-324-5000.