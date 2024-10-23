Missing teen believed to be in Minneapolis

A 16-year-old boy who went missing in September is believed to be in Minneapolis, and authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding him.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children(NCMEC) said 16-year-old Ryan Mackew is believed to be in the Minneapolis area.

Mackew went missing on Friday after leaving his home in Zimmerman, according to the NCMEC.

Mackew is 5’07” and weighs 140 lbs, with hazel eyes and black dyed hair.

Anyone who has information about Mackew or his disappearance to contact NCMEC at 1-800-843-5678 or the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office at 763-765-3500.