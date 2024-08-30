Missing St. Cloud teen believed to be with mother who lost parental rights

A teenager from Saint Cloud who was previously reported as a runaway is believed to be with her mother, who lost parental rights.

An alert from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says 16-year-old Vylette Pazhao Yang is believed to be with her brother Nicholas and/or her mother Ong Xiong in Blaine.

According to the BCA, Xiong’s parental rights to Yang have been terminated.

Yang went missing on Feb. 26, 2024, when she was reported as a runaway from a placement home in St. Cloud. According to BCA, that date was also the last time Yang was known to have been in contact with someone.

Yang is described as being 4’10” weighing 123 lbs. with black hair.

Anyone with information on Yang’s whereabouts should contact Sara Gangle with the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-290-8771.