A man died while trying to remove some grain from a grain bin on Tuesday, according to the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a home in Lamberton to help search for a missing person, identified as Eric Kronback, 61. While en route, they got word that Kronback had been found deceased in a grain bin.

Authorities found him in the grain bin and determined that he was killed while trying to remove some grain from the bin.