Missing person believed to have been injured following house fire in Washington County

A 74-year-old is missing and possibly hurt Saturday after their house was found on fire in Washington County.

According to the Minnesota BCA, fire crews were called to the property of William Michael Eickholt in Denmark Township, whose house was on fire around 2:30 a.m.

According to their investigation, law enforcement believes Eickholt is injured.

It is is unknown if Eickholt has or used a vehicle to leave the area; it is also unknown what outfit Eickholt is wearing, but authorities said Eickholt typically wears women’s clothing.

Eickholt is 6’1, weighing 175 pounds, with green eyes and white hair.

Anyone who has information on the 74-year-old’s wherabouts is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.