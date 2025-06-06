Missing Oakdale 17-year-old last seen leaving Willmar group home in April

The Willmar Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a 17-year-old girl who hasn’t been heard from since late April.

Anlatayla Amy Ames was last seen on April 22 at 4:01 p.m., leaving a group home in the 800 block of Park Avenue Northwest.

Authorities say there is concern for her safety and well-being.

Ames is from Oakdale, MN. She is described as 5 feet and 2 inches tall, weighing 130 lbs., with a dark complexion, brown eyes and brown hair with long blue-tipped braids, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

When she left the group home, she had been wearing a black t-shirt, black and shite cow print pants and black slippers.

Anyone who has information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Willmar police at 320-235-2244.

