Missing Moorhead woman found deceased; police say no initial signs of trauma

A woman who was reported missing in Moorhead has been found deceased, police announced Sunday.

A bystander found Angela Hart, 38, deceased in the grassy area of a public park on the 3000 block of Rivershore Drive around 8:10 p.m. on Saturday. Police say her body had been there for some time and there were no initial signs of trauma.

Hart’s body will be brought to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Police asked for the public’s help in locating Hart on Friday.