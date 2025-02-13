Missing Minnesota teenager’s face to be posted on billboards, gas stations

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children(NCMEC) will display a teenager’s poster at more than 1,900 gas stations across Minnesota and neighboring states throughout March, according to a press release.

Jeremy Jourdain was 17 when he went missing from a family member’s home on Oct. 31, 2016. His 26th birthday just passed on Feb. 2.

Putting Jeremy’s poster up across Minnesota, Iowa, North and South Dakota, and Wisconsin hopes to renew attention in his case, the press release said.

(Courtesy of MMIR Office)

His family has spent nearly a decade looking for him and shared a message with NCMEC:

“We will never give up Jeremy. We think of you every day and we love and miss you so much.”

Since July 2024, billboards have featured Jeremy’s face across Minnesota through a campaign by the state’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives (MMIR) Office.

“Our office stresses the need to build strong collaborations between community and organizations like NCMEC and law enforcement partners to support impacted families. We are so much stronger together and our families and relatives deserve a strong show of support.” said Ana Negrete, interim director of Minnesota’s MMIR Office. “We hope this latest push reminds the community to stay vigilant, to come forward with information and if nothing else to speak Jeremy’s name and keep looking.”

Jeremy is one of eight missing people highlighted through the billboard initiative.

The Bemidji Police Department continues to actively investigate his disappearance and urges anyone with information to come forward.

If you have any information about Jeremy or his disappearance, contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Bemidji Police Department (Minnesota) at 1-218-333-9111.