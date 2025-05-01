Missing Minnesota man found dead in Canadian river

A missing Minnesota man was found dead in a river in Canada earlier this month.

Michael Tjosaas, 59, of Mayer, Minn., was reported missing on Dec. 28, according to the Ontario Provincial Police.

On Jan. 11, the International Falls Police Department asked the Ontario police to help with a missing person investigation, adding that U.S. law enforcement believed the missing man, Tjosaas, had tried to cross into Canada at a “location other than a Port of Entry.”

On April 16, Tjosaas’ body was found in the Rainy River, Ontario law enforcement said.

Tjosaas’ cause of death appears to be drowning, officials say. Foul play is not suspected in his death.