Missing Milaca man last known to be in south Minneapolis

The Milaca Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 25-year-old.

Joseph John McGrath has been missing from the Milaca area since July 30. His last contact with family or friends was on Aug. 9, when he was believed to have been dropped off in south Minneapolis.

Police say he hasn’t had contact with family or friends since early August and that family members are concerned about his mental health.

McGrath was last seen wearing a hat with the phrase “Don’t Be a Richard” and prescription half-frame glasses.

He has a tattoo of a wing and feather on one arm and “Aubree” on the other arm. He is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have seen McGrath or have information on his whereabouts, contact Milaca police at 320-983-6166.