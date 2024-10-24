Missing man’s family hasn’t heard from him in 6 months; authorities seeking help finding him

The Columbia Heights Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 62-year-old man.

Family members have not heard from David Alan Klint in six months.

He was last known to be staying in the Twin Cities.

Family members are concerned for his welfare. He does not have a vehicle or home.

Klint has brown hair and hazel eyes. He is 5’06” and weighs 150 pounds.

If you have seen him or have information on his whereabouts, call Columbia Heights police at 763-427-1212.