Missing man last seen leaving work in St. Cloud, authorities say he might be in Itasca County

Authorities are asking for assistance in locating a missing person who was last seen two weeks ago.

According to the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, Caleb Bolin, 40, was last seen leaving work from St. Cloud on Aug. 6 between 10-11 a.m.

Authorities said he was wearing jeans, a sweatshirt, and most likely a stocking hat. He may also be with his vehicle, a black 1999 Chevrolet Silverado with the license plate JEN-330.

Bolin is described as being 5’9″, weighing 275 lbs, with short red/auburn hair, similarly colored facial hair, and blue eyes.

The sheriff’s office said there is reason to believe that Bolin may be located in Itasca County but did not specify why.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office at 218-326-3477.