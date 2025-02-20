Missing man found dead in Hastings ditch following suspicious fires identified

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man found dead earlier this month in Hastings as 74-year-old William Michael Eickholt.

Determining it was him took the help of The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, who made a DNA match to one of his family members. Security camera images and personal effects were also used.

As previously reported, Eickholt was reported missing on Feb. 1 when investigators responded to multiple fires at his property in Denmark Township and believed he was injured.

Eickholt was then found dead on the side of the road on the 1300 block of Ravenna Trail one day later.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS spoke with Mitch Carmody, a friend of Eickholt’s, who said that there were “Too many unanswered questions, something definitely happened.”

His cause and manner of death remain under investigation by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Investigators are asking the public to help the investigation by providing information about:

Residents and business owners in the areas surrounding 127th Street and Morgan Avenue between Manning Avenue/Highway 61 and St. Croix Trail South are asked to check their security cameras for anything suspicious between midnight on Feb. 1 and 9:50 a.m. on Feb. 2.

Anyone with information about Eickholt’s activities leading up to Feb. 1, information about the fires at his property or anyone who witnessed a vehicle at or near the property on Jan. 31 or Feb. 1.

Anyone who saw a vehicle at or near the 1300 block of Ravenna Trail between midnight on Feb. 1 and 9:50 a.m. on Feb. 2.

Authorities ask that you call the Hastings Police Department at 651-480-2300 or the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 651-439-9381 with any information.