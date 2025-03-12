Missing man found dead at Mountain Iron home, sheriff says

UPDATE: The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday Benjamin James Sherwood was found dead at his residence in Mountain Iron. Foul play is not suspected at this time.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said early Wednesday morning they are searching for a missing man from Mountain Iron and are asking for the public’s help.

The sheriff’s office urged residents with information about Benjamin James Sherwood, 39, to call 911 immediately.

The sheriff’s office described Sherwood as white and bald with a gray beard. He is approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall.

Sherwood was last seen wearing a blue coat with an orange fur-lined hood, khaki pants, dark brown boots and orange hat with a wide dark green stripe, the sheriff’s office said. Sherwood may be wearing a camouflaged backpack.

A promising lead had Sherwood potentially seen in Virginia near the intersection of North Eighth Avenue West and 16th Street North around 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office asked the nearby Walmart, L&M supply store and residents to check their security camera footage for Sherwood and report sightings to 911.

Deputies conducted a welfare check at Sherwood’s residence Tuesday afternoon. Sherwood’s wife told deputies her husband walked from their residence on the 8800 block of Main Street around 10 a.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, Sherwood suffers from a prior brain injury and recently hurt his back and neck after slipping on ice.