Missing Laporte man found dead in Cass Lake, death investigation underway

The body of a man who hadn’t been seen in two weeks was discovered Wednesday, prompting an investigation into his death.

The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said deputies were called about a dead body that was found in a wooded area near railroad tracks in Cass Lake Wednesday.

Responding law enforcement discovered the remains of 60-year-old James White of rural Laporte. White was reported missing to authorities on Monday after reportedly not being seen for the past two weeks.

White’s cause of death remains under investigation.