Missing Hutchinson teenager found, 2nd teenager still listed as missing

A teenager who went missing back in August of 2024 has been found and is safe.

17-year-old Luciano Ruiz was located safe, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Affairs.

At the time of his disappearance, another Hutchinson teen had also been listed as a missing person by the BCA, Tyrone Robinson, 17 at the time he went missing, was last seen almost a year ago on April 27, 2024.

At this time, the BCA still lists Robinson as missing.

Robinson was last seen leaving the 800 block of Dale Street Southwest in Hutchinson wearing a colorful coat, red hat, black pants, and white shoes, around 7:55 p.m., according to authorities.

Robinson is 5’11” and 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

It is unknown at this time if the two teenagers’ disappearances were related in any way; anyone with information on Robinson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Hutchinson police department or 911.