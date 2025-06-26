Missing Hopkins teen was last seen in south Minneapolis

The Hopkins Police Department is asking for your help in finding a 16-year-old boy who was last seen almost one week ago.

Patrick Keane Jr. has been missing since Saturday, June 21. He is 5’5″ tall, weighs 100 lbs., has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, a plaid jacket, blue shorts and grey shoes.

His last known location is believed to have been in south Minneapolis.

Anyone who knows where he may be is asked to ask for a police officer when contacting Hennepin County Dispatch at 952-258-5321.