Missing endangered 60-year-old believed to be in an altered mental state

The Burnsville Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a 60-year-old who may be suffering from a medical issue.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says 60-year-old Theodore Earl Watson has been missing in Burnsville since Friday.

The BCA says Watson is believed to be in an altered mental state and could be suffering from an unspecified medical issue.

Watson is possibly driving in a white 2004 Ford Explorer with license plate LCE847.

He is described as being 6 feet tall with brown hair, blue eyes and weighing 170 pounds. It is unknown what he was last wearing when he went missing.

Anyone who may be in contact with Watson or know of his location is asked to contact the Burnsville Police Department through Dakota 911.