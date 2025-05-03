Missing Brooklyn Park woman last seen in Minneapolis Thursday

A woman who was last seen being dropped off at a Minneapolis train station has not been seen since Thursday, prompting a missing person alert.

Reality Johnson, 27, was dropped off at a train station near the 7000 block of Humboldt Avenue North around 6 p.m. Thursday.

Johnson has health concerns and law enforcement is concerned for her safety.

Johnson, according to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, is 5’8″, weighs 250 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a cream and floral sweatshirt and gray sweatpants when she went missing.

Anyone who has seen Johnson or her whereabouts is asked to contact Brooklyn Park Police at 763-493-8222.