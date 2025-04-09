Missing 16-year-old last seen in Moorhead believed to be trying to reach Texas

A 16-year-old who reportedly ran away from his home is believed to be trying to reach Texas.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), Chase Allen Ronning ran away from his home on Monday in rural Bagley.

He was later seen in Moorhead that same day but has not been seen since.

Authorities are concerned for his mental health and well-being.

Ronning is believed to be attempting to reach the Donna, Texas, area.

It is unknown what he was wearing when he left his home. Ronning is described as being 6 feet tall and weighing 150 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office at 218-694-6116.