Missing 15-year-old last seen leaving school bus on March 26 may be in Minneapolis, authorities say

The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in locating a 15-year-old boy who hasn’t been seen since March.

On March 26, Alexavier Lee Flores was seen being dropped off by his school bus in Grove City, but he has not been seen since. Through their investigation, the sheriff’s office says Flores might be in the Minneapolis area.

Flores is described as being 5’07” and weighing 200 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office at 320-693-5400.