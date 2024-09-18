Missing 14-year-old believed to be in metro area

A missing 14-year-old girl is believed to be in the metro area, though where exactly is unknown to law enforcement at this time.

Paige Marie Voigt was reported as having run away from her St. Cloud home on Aug. 8.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said her family believes Voigt is staying in the metro area, but no specific addresses have been given.

Voigt is described as being 5 feet tall, weighing 100 pounds, with red hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and a nose ring and may be using an old blue Huffy bike to get around.

Anyone with information on Voigt’s whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-345-4397.