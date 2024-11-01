Missing 13-year-old last seen leaving Children’s Hospital in St. Paul

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is asking for the public to keep an eye out for a missing 13-year-old who disappeared in mid-October.

Sanaya Dyslin was last seen leaving Children’s Hospital on Oct. 15. However, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said she was recently seen in downtown St. Paul and around University Avenue.

MISSING PERSON: St. Paul PD is requesting help locating Sanaya Dyslin, 13, 5'4", 105 lbs., brown hair, black eyes. Last seen leaving Children's Hospital Oct. 15 wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, pajama pants . Recently seen downtown University Ave area. Call 911 with any info. pic.twitter.com/rTxK1emZFO — Minnesota BCA (@MnDPS_BCA) November 1, 2024

The BCA describes Dyslin as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 105 lbs, with brown hair and black eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and pajama pants when she left the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.