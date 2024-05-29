Minnetonka Public Schools warns families, staff of multiple cases of whooping cough in the district

Minnetonka Public Schools on Wednesday warned families and staff members of multiple recent cases of whooping cough in the district.

“We want to make you aware that we have had some students, primarily at the High School and Minnetonka Middle West, diagnosed with pertussis. There have also been a few isolated cases at Excelsior Elementary and Clear Springs Elementary,” the district wrote in an email.

In addition, the district said it notified families at each of the impacted schools.

Most of the students who got sick were fully vaccinated against whooping cough, the district said. Those who test positive will need to stay home for around five days, which is the average length of the antibiotic treatment.

The district asked that if your child is diagnosed, you notify the health office at their school immediately.

