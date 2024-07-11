Minnesota’s largest candy store will now stay put at original location

The owners of Minnesota’s largest candy store have decided to stay at the business’ original location.

Earlier this year, owners of the candy store, located off Highway 169 between Jordan and Belle Plaine, had planned to move to a bigger location on the other side of the highway.

Store owners tell 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the decision to stay was due to a loss of momentum and didn’t provide additional details.

The store has been at the site for nearly 50 years.