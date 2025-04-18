Minnesotans ranked 2nd in voter turnout, 1st among young voters

Minnesota was the second-highest state in the country to turn out to vote, and led the nation in the 18-29 age bracket in last fall’s election.

According to the Minnesota Office of the Secretary of State, 76.35% of eligible voters cast a ballot for the 2024 Presidential Election.

Minnesota was just edged out by a state rival, Wisconsin, which had a turnout rate of 76.64%.

However, Minnesota led states when it came to the youth vote, with 62% of Minnesotans aged 18-29 casting a ballot. The national average is 47%

“Minnesotans have a long tradition of voting in sky-high numbers and I’m thrilled to see that tradition continue in the next generation,” said Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon. “Here in Minnesota, we’re proud of the strong laws and culture that support civic participation for eligible voters and ensure that our elections are free, fair, and secure.”