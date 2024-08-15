Minnesota Zoo welcomes pronghorn fawn rescued from Washington

The Minnesota Zoo announced that its herd of pronghorn deer has grown by one.

A pronghorn fawn, “Marcie,” was rescued in Washington and brought to the zoo after it was determined she couldn’t successfully return to the wild.

Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine associate professor Dr. Marcie Logsdon DVM(the fawn’s namesake) cared for the fawn initially. Once she determined that Marcie couldn’t return to the wild, Logsdon began searching for a permanent home with experience caring for pronghorn deer for the fawn.

The Minnesota Zoo has over 40 years of experience caring for and hand-raising pronghorn deer.

Marcie will be weaned over the next few months as she grows, as would naturally occur with a mother.

She will later be introduced to the pronghorn herd on the Northern Trail, the zoo said.

In the meantime, enjoy these cute photos:

Courtesy of the Minnesota Zoo Courtesy of the Minnesota Zoo Courtesy of the Minnesota Zoo