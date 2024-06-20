Minnesota Zoo mourns the loss of 29-year-old Burmese python

The Minnesota Zoo on Thursday announced the death of Nikita, a 29-year-old Burmese python, who was recently euthanized due to ongoing health issues.

She was one of the oldest pythons in human care and had grown to 14’08” and nearly 150 pounds over her long life, the Zoo said.

Nikita first came to the Minnesota Zoo in the 1990s. Her diet consisted of small mammals that she swallowed whole.

The Zoo shared that she had grown so large that it took between five and seven zookeepers to lift her for her routine health exams.

“She was a remarkable ambassador for her species, helping to build an understanding of the critical role of snakes in healthy ecosystems around the world. With her beauty and size, we are confident Nikita left a big — and lasting — impression on the millions of Zoo guests who visited her over her long life,” Minnesota Zoo shared on Facebook.