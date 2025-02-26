Minnesota Zoo introduces new sea lion show to begin in March

The Minnesota Zoo will be launching a new sea lion show later this year.

Beginning March 6, the Royal Credit Union Sea Lion Discovery Show will take place twice a day inside Discovery Bay at the Minnesota Zoo.

The show will feature one of five sea lions that live at the zoo at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., allowing guests to see the animals show off their natural behaviors in and out of water.

The shows will be included with regular admission. However, guests hoping to attend are warned there is limited seating and tickets for the show must be selected at checkout.