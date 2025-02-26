Minnesota Zoo awarded $18K grant for tiger cub program

The Minnesota Zoo was awarded a grant of over $18,000 to be used for its tiger cub program, according to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA).

In total, 15 zoos received grants totaling over $200,000.

According to the AZA, the grant program supports research projects to “fill knowledge gaps and increase understanding of animal care, management, health, and wellbeing, as well as the development of animal wellbeing related training and education opportunities for zoo and aquarium staff.”

More information is available here.