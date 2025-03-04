Minnesota woman wins John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon

Erin Aili has earned her second John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon title.

She finished the 267-mile race Tuesday morning, a shortened course due to a lack of snow between Duluth and Two Harbors.

Aili is from Ray, Minnesota, which is near International Falls. Her first win came in 2021, when she competed as Erin Letzring.

Aili’s husband, Keith Aili, won the last Beargrease in 2023. The 2024 race was canceled because of low snow totals. He also has two wins, in 2023 and 2006.